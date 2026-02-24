White House Eyes 15% Tariff as Trump's Trade Strategy Intensifies

The Trump administration is escalating its trade strategy by proposing an increase in the global tariff rate to 15%, up from the previously announced 10%. This move comes in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn former emergency tariffs.

According to a White House official, the President remains committed to implementing the 15% rate, which he announced just days after setting a temporary 10% tariff rate through a formal order. The measure is part of efforts under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

Details on when the higher tariff would be implemented remain unclear, as U.S. Customs and Border Protection can only act based on formal executive directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)