Left Menu

Mayawati Criticizes BJP and Congress for Politicizing Caste Enumeration

BSP president Mayawati accuses BJP and Congress of politicizing caste enumeration, claiming both parties have historically neglected OBCs. The government plans to include caste data in the census after criticism from opposition parties. Mayawati urges the Bahujan community to pursue genuine change through the BSP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-05-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:37 IST
Mayawati Criticizes BJP and Congress for Politicizing Caste Enumeration
Mayawati Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

BSP president Mayawati has sharply criticized the BJP and Congress, accusing them of politicizing the issue of caste enumeration. She argues that both parties have historically deprived OBC communities of their rights, despite their recent rush to claim credit for including caste data in the upcoming census.

Mayawati insists that the decision to conduct a caste census comes after considerable delay and reluctance from the Centre. She highlights the political motivations behind the move, suggesting that other parties' support for OBCs is driven by electoral strategies rather than genuine concern.

She called on the Bahujan community to give real meaning to their vote and pursue a humane and result-oriented struggle for their rights. The government's announcement of the caste enumeration has intensified debates, with opposition parties criticizing them for using it as a political tool.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025