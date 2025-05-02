Mayawati Criticizes BJP and Congress for Politicizing Caste Enumeration

BSP president Mayawati has sharply criticized the BJP and Congress, accusing them of politicizing the issue of caste enumeration. She argues that both parties have historically deprived OBC communities of their rights, despite their recent rush to claim credit for including caste data in the upcoming census.

Mayawati insists that the decision to conduct a caste census comes after considerable delay and reluctance from the Centre. She highlights the political motivations behind the move, suggesting that other parties' support for OBCs is driven by electoral strategies rather than genuine concern.

She called on the Bahujan community to give real meaning to their vote and pursue a humane and result-oriented struggle for their rights. The government's announcement of the caste enumeration has intensified debates, with opposition parties criticizing them for using it as a political tool.

(With inputs from agencies.)