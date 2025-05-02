Left Menu

BJP MP Claims Pakistan Behind Disappearance of 10,000 People

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleges that the Pakistan Army ordered Hafiz Saeed and Dawood Ibrahim to eliminate Baluchis, leading to the disappearance of 10,000 people. His claims, amid rising Indo-Pak tensions post-Pahalgam attack, spotlight issues of intolerance and internal discord in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:38 IST
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nishikant Dubey, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, has made startling accusations against Pakistan, claiming that the Pakistan Army colluded with terrorists Hafiz Saeed and Dawood Ibrahim to eliminate Baluchis and protesters, resulting in the disappearance of approximately 10,000 individuals.

Dubey's allegations come at a time of escalated diplomatic tension between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 lives. In response to these developments, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's joint general secretary, Krishna Gopal, discussed the prevailing 'intolerance' in Pakistan, emphasizing the lack of social cohesion among various ethnic communities there.

Addressing concerns during a book launch, RSS leader Krishna Gopal commented on the persisting divisions within Pakistan. Meanwhile, the Indian government has announced a series of retaliatory actions, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty to address Pakistan's support for terrorism. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, vowing to eradicate it entirely. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

