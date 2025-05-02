Left Menu

Drone Attack on Aid Vessel Sparks Tension in Gaza

A vessel carrying aid to Gaza was reportedly attacked by drones off the coast of Malta, leading to a fire onboard. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition organized the shipment, with no injuries reported. The vessel, named 'Conscience,' suffered hull damage, risking potential sinking due to power loss.

Updated: 02-05-2025 16:04 IST
Drone Attack on Aid Vessel Sparks Tension in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A humanitarian shipment bound for Gaza was reportedly attacked by drones off the Maltese coast, according to the organizing group. The incident caused a fire onboard the vessel, which was quickly contained.

The ship, named 'Conscience,' had 12 crew members and four civilians on board. A nearby tugboat responded promptly to the distress call, and no injuries were reported. Damage to the ship's hull was captured in photos shared by Cypriot authorities.

This attack highlights the increasing tensions in the region, as Israel maintains a blockade of Gaza, seeking to pressure Hamas over the release of hostages. The incident mirrors previous conflicts, such as the 2010 aid flotilla incident involving the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

