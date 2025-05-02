TMC MP Demands Action Against Attacks on Bengali Workers in Odisha
Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan from Berhampore writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging prompt intervention in violent assaults against Bengali migrant workers in Odisha. Pathan highlights systematic violence, regional discrimination, and demands action to ensure safety, citing constitutional rights violations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant correspondence, Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan has addressed a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging immediate intervention regarding the targeted assaults on Bengali migrant workers in Odisha. Pathan represents the Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency and has expressed deep concerns about the violence against labourers, predominantly affecting workers from his area.
The letter underscores the systematic and violent targeting of West Bengal-origin workers, particularly those from Murshidabad, detailing incidents of brutal attacks and intimidation. These workers have reportedly been subjected to looting, threats, and forced eviction, prompting their return to home territories.
Pathan's April 27, 2025 letter further accuses perpetrators of targeting the Bengali Muslim community, violating constitutional principles of unity and fraternity. He calls for a four-point action plan, requiring stringent legal action, enhanced safety measures, a fact-finding mission, and comprehensive support for affected workers, to address these grave concerns effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspects ceremonial parade on 86th Raising Day of CRPF in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district.
CRPF played a major role in wiping out Naxalism in the country, says Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch.
CRPF's Resolute Stand Against Naxalism: Amit Shah's Bold Promise
Naxalism will be eliminated from country by March 31, 2026, and CRPF will play crucial role in it: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Supreme Court Raises Concerns on Waqf Amendment Act Amid Murshidabad Violence