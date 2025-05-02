TMC MP Demands Action Against Attacks on Bengali Workers in Odisha

In a significant correspondence, Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan has addressed a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging immediate intervention regarding the targeted assaults on Bengali migrant workers in Odisha. Pathan represents the Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency and has expressed deep concerns about the violence against labourers, predominantly affecting workers from his area.

The letter underscores the systematic and violent targeting of West Bengal-origin workers, particularly those from Murshidabad, detailing incidents of brutal attacks and intimidation. These workers have reportedly been subjected to looting, threats, and forced eviction, prompting their return to home territories.

Pathan's April 27, 2025 letter further accuses perpetrators of targeting the Bengali Muslim community, violating constitutional principles of unity and fraternity. He calls for a four-point action plan, requiring stringent legal action, enhanced safety measures, a fact-finding mission, and comprehensive support for affected workers, to address these grave concerns effectively.

