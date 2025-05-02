Left Menu

Delhi's Downpour Dilemma: AAP Criticizes BJP's Civic Management

Heavy rain in Delhi led to widespread waterlogging and flight delays, sparking criticism from AAP against the BJP's handling of civic responsibilities. AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP of negligence despite controlling major civic agencies. The downpour caused infrastructure failures, traffic jams, and a tragic house collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:52 IST
heavy rainfall
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi experienced its first major rainfall of the season on Friday, resulting in extensive waterlogging and disarrayed flight schedules. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a fierce critique against the ruling BJP, attributing the city's chaos to inadequate preparation by the civic bodies under BJP control.

In a press conference, AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj emphasized the BJP's role in managing the city's infrastructure, holding them accountable for the submersion of roads, colonies, and public spaces. Bharadwaj pointed out the city's civic agencies, including NDMC, DDA, PWD, and MCD—all under BJP's administration—shouldered the blame.

The intense downpour, termed 'normal' by the AAP, was preceded by forecast warnings. Tragically, a house collapse led to fatalities, and over 200 flights faced delays. Bharadwaj questioned the efficacy of waterlogging measures and demanded transparency following allegations of corruption in desilting operations. The BJP's response remains awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

