Delhi's Downpour Dilemma: AAP Criticizes BJP's Civic Management

Delhi experienced its first major rainfall of the season on Friday, resulting in extensive waterlogging and disarrayed flight schedules. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a fierce critique against the ruling BJP, attributing the city's chaos to inadequate preparation by the civic bodies under BJP control.

In a press conference, AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj emphasized the BJP's role in managing the city's infrastructure, holding them accountable for the submersion of roads, colonies, and public spaces. Bharadwaj pointed out the city's civic agencies, including NDMC, DDA, PWD, and MCD—all under BJP's administration—shouldered the blame.

The intense downpour, termed 'normal' by the AAP, was preceded by forecast warnings. Tragically, a house collapse led to fatalities, and over 200 flights faced delays. Bharadwaj questioned the efficacy of waterlogging measures and demanded transparency following allegations of corruption in desilting operations. The BJP's response remains awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)