Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Calls for Peace Amid Growing Indo-Pak Tensions

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference and Kashmir's chief cleric, voiced deep concerns on Friday over deteriorating relations between India and Pakistan. Following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, he urged for peaceful resolution without resorting to war. Addressing a congregation at Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz also criticized the deportation of Pakistani nationals, highlighting its 'humanitarian' implications as it leads to family separations.

Mirwaiz cited the death of an 80-year-old man during deportation as a tragic outcome of current policies, urging Indian authorities to reconsider their stance. He argued that such measures were detrimental to peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir, and called on the government to prevent further separations on humanitarian grounds.

Additionally, Mirwaiz condemned the backlash faced by Kashmir's populace following the Pahalgam incident, including alleged extrajudicial killings and widespread detentions. He stressed that vilifying Kashmiris both locally and in national media exacerbates the situation, driving fear among students and professionals, while noting the unjust ban and intimidation against his organization, the Awami Action Committee.

