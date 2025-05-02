Trump's Economic Transition: A Call for Change

On Friday, President Donald Trump described the U.S. economy as entering a 'transition stage,' spotlighting strong employment figures and emphasizing his tariff strategy.

He reiterated his demand for the U.S. Federal Reserve to reduce its interest rates, citing favorable economic indicators.

Trump's statements arrived soon after the release of U.S. economic data revealing a slight slowdown in job growth for April, yet he maintains that the nation's economic transformation is merely in its infancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)