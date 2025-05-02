Left Menu

Ugandan Military Chief’s Threats Against Opposition Spark Outrage

Uganda's military chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba claims to detain opposition activist Eddie Mutwe and has threatened violence against him. This escalates tensions amid government accusations of abductions and detentions. Mutwe went missing near Kampala, with Kainerugaba showcasing the capture on social media and promising release only on presidential order.

Uganda's political tensions have reached a fever pitch as Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the military chief and son of President Yoweri Museveni, publicly claims to be holding opposition figure Eddie Mutwe. Mutwe, who disappeared near the capital Kampala, is alleged to be detained in Kainerugaba's basement, escalating concerns over government actions against detractors.

Kainerugaba's inflammatory social media remarks, including a photo of a shirtless Mutwe and threats of violence, have ignited criticism. The National Unity Platform party and its leader, Bobi Wine, emphasize the serious nature of these threats and their implications for political freedom and human rights in Uganda.

Human rights organizations and opposition leaders highlight these incidents as part of a broader pattern of alleged abductions and illegal detentions under Museveni's administration. Kizza Besigye, another prominent opposition figure, remains jailed on treason charges, illustrating ongoing challenges faced by political adversaries in Uganda.

