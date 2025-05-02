Left Menu

Congress Calls for Unity and Justice After Pahalgam Attack

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Congress urges decisive action against Pakistan for its role in exporting terror. The party demands accountability for security lapses and emphasizes national unity, supporting victims' families beyond compensation with rehabilitation and honour. The CWC calls for international coordination to curb terrorism.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Congress has called on the Indian government to take a firm stance against Pakistan. The opposition party blames Pakistan for exporting terror and demands a time-bound investigation into the security failures in one of the country's most heavily-guarded regions.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), led by Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by senior party figures including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, emphasized the need for national unity and strength. They urged the government to act decisively in isolating Pakistan internationally and to support victims' families with long-term solutions.

With the attack claiming 26 lives, the CWC has insisted on complete transparency and accountability from the authorities. They stand in solidarity with the families affected by the tragedy and call for citizens to remain united and resolute, reflecting the power and resilience of India's democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

