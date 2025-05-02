Carney's Showdown at the White House: New Visions for Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House amidst ongoing trade tensions. Carney's Liberal Party's recent electoral victory is seen as a pushback against Trump's policies. Carney aims to forge a new path for Canada, away from traditional US alliances.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:09 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House next Tuesday, amidst ongoing tensions over trade and sovereignty issues.
The meeting follows the Liberal Party's recent electoral victory, seen as a public rebuke of Trump's policies. Carney emphasizes a departure from traditional US alliances, striving for new international partnerships.
While Carney seeks a beneficial deal for Canada, experts caution against relying on Trump's unpredictable promises, suggesting that the prime minister proceed with caution in these high-stakes diplomatic negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese Tech Giants Rally to Boost Domestic Sales Amid Trade War
Global Health News: Trade Wars, Pandemic Preparedness, and Drug Approvals
Fitch Ratings Adjusts Global and Indian Growth Projections Amid Trade War Tensions
Trade War Turmoil: Fitch Slashes Global Growth Forecast Amid Rising Tariffs
Trump's Trade War Clouds U.S. Airlines' Horizon