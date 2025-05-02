Carney's Showdown at the White House: New Visions for Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House next Tuesday, amidst ongoing tensions over trade and sovereignty issues.

The meeting follows the Liberal Party's recent electoral victory, seen as a public rebuke of Trump's policies. Carney emphasizes a departure from traditional US alliances, striving for new international partnerships.

While Carney seeks a beneficial deal for Canada, experts caution against relying on Trump's unpredictable promises, suggesting that the prime minister proceed with caution in these high-stakes diplomatic negotiations.

