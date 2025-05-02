Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks Aim to Diffuse Indo-Pak Tensions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conversed with EU's Kaja Kallas regarding a recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Both leaders emphasized the importance of denouncing terrorism. Kallas also urged restraint between India and Pakistan amidst rising tensions, emphasizing dialogue over escalation.

In a recent diplomatic dialogue, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with European Union's representative Kaja Kallas following a terror attack in Pahalgam.

Jaishankar commended the EU's unwavering condemnation of terrorism. Highlighting the concern, Kallas also reached out to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, stressing the need for restraint amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Kallas called for a diplomatic approach, advocating for dialogue over aggression to stabilize the region. She emphasized that escalation benefits no one, urging both India and Pakistan to seek peaceful resolutions.

