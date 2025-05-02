Family Reunited Amid Migration Challenges: A Haitian Story in Chile

In a touching tale of reunion amidst the turbulent backdrop of migration politics, Christa Belus has finally been reunited with her daughter Lowenda in Chile after a decade apart. Their heartfelt story highlights the growing migration tensions in Chile as elections loom closer.

Belus, a 38-year-old local government worker, left her daughter in Haiti when fleeing escalating violence and instability to seek a better life in Chile. Her move, driven by dire circumstances back home, underscores the harsh realities faced by many Haitians amid Haiti's deteriorating security situation.

Chile's family reunification visa program, which facilitated the reunion, has become a point of contention in the country's political discourse. As images of Haitians arriving on extraordinary charter flights circulated, legislators are grappling with how immigration is reshaping societal narratives on the eve of crucial elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)