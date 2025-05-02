Left Menu

Family Reunited Amid Migration Challenges: A Haitian Story in Chile

Christa Belus, a Haitian woman in Chile, reunited with her daughter Lowenda after a decade, thanks to a family reunification visa. The program draws attention amid rising political tensions over migration in Chile leading up to elections, with Haitians becoming a focal point in the debate.

Updated: 02-05-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a touching tale of reunion amidst the turbulent backdrop of migration politics, Christa Belus has finally been reunited with her daughter Lowenda in Chile after a decade apart. Their heartfelt story highlights the growing migration tensions in Chile as elections loom closer.

Belus, a 38-year-old local government worker, left her daughter in Haiti when fleeing escalating violence and instability to seek a better life in Chile. Her move, driven by dire circumstances back home, underscores the harsh realities faced by many Haitians amid Haiti's deteriorating security situation.

Chile's family reunification visa program, which facilitated the reunion, has become a point of contention in the country's political discourse. As images of Haitians arriving on extraordinary charter flights circulated, legislators are grappling with how immigration is reshaping societal narratives on the eve of crucial elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

