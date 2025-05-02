Left Menu

Royal Visit: King Charles to Grace Canada's Parliament

King Charles III is set to attend Canada's state opening of parliament in Ottawa, showcasing support for Canada, where he remains head of state. Accompanied by Queen Camilla, the visit from May 26-27 marks his second overseas trip this year following a visit to Italy.

Updated: 02-05-2025 22:17 IST
In a statement released on Friday, Buckingham Palace announced that Britain's King Charles III will attend the state opening of parliament in Ottawa, Canada, as a sign of continued support for the nation where he remains the head of state.

The visit, scheduled from May 26 to May 27, will see the monarch accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla. This trip follows his recent acknowledgment of being king of Canada amidst U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in the country.

This Canadian trip marks King Charles' second international journey this year, following a visit to Italy where he engaged in a private meeting with Pope Francis shortly before the pontiff's passing.

