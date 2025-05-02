Royal Visit: King Charles to Grace Canada's Parliament

In a statement released on Friday, Buckingham Palace announced that Britain's King Charles III will attend the state opening of parliament in Ottawa, Canada, as a sign of continued support for the nation where he remains the head of state.

The visit, scheduled from May 26 to May 27, will see the monarch accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla. This trip follows his recent acknowledgment of being king of Canada amidst U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in the country.

This Canadian trip marks King Charles' second international journey this year, following a visit to Italy where he engaged in a private meeting with Pope Francis shortly before the pontiff's passing.

