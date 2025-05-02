Left Menu

Trump's Unprecedented Threat to Harvard's Tax-Exempt Status

The Trump administration threatens to revoke Harvard University's tax-exempt status, alleging political bias and misuse of funds. Harvard, suing over a $2.2 billion federal grant freeze, argues this move would be unlawful and jeopardize higher education funding. Free-speech advocates warn of threats to nonprofit sectors.

Updated: 02-05-2025 23:00 IST
Tensions between the Trump administration and Harvard University have escalated as President Trump announced a new attempt to revoke the prestigious school's tax-exempt status. The administration argues that the university promotes political ideas contrary to its supposed educational mission.

Harvard has pushed back, stating that such an action would be both unlawful and unparalleled in U.S. history. The dispute, which began with the freezing of federal grants worth $2.2 billion, mostly for medical research, has now grown into a broader debate involving free-speech advocates and non-profit organizations.

Trump's repeated targeting of higher education institutions highlights the administration's broader agenda of scrutinizing elite universities perceived as harboring radical ideologies. As the legal and political ramifications unfold, the situation underscores significant implications for the future funding and governance of American higher education.

