Congress Leader Questions Surgical Strikes, Faces Backlash
Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress leader, questioned the surgical strikes on Pakistan following the Pulwama attack but retracted his statements under BJP criticism. Channi demands India take prompt action against Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack, while maintaining his support for the government during times of crisis.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 23:10 IST
India
Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi sparked controversy on Friday by questioning the authenticity of India's surgical strikes against Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack.
Speaking after a Congress Working Committee meeting, Channi criticized the Indian government's inaction following the recent Pahalgam attack, urging more stringent measures against Pakistan.
As the BJP slammed his remarks, Channi retracted, emphasizing Congress's solidarity with the government and rejecting the need for proof of surgical strikes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
