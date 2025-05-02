Left Menu

Congress Leader Questions Surgical Strikes, Faces Backlash

Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress leader, questioned the surgical strikes on Pakistan following the Pulwama attack but retracted his statements under BJP criticism. Channi demands India take prompt action against Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack, while maintaining his support for the government during times of crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 23:10 IST
Congress Leader Questions Surgical Strikes, Faces Backlash
Charanjit Singh Channi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi sparked controversy on Friday by questioning the authenticity of India's surgical strikes against Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack.

Speaking after a Congress Working Committee meeting, Channi criticized the Indian government's inaction following the recent Pahalgam attack, urging more stringent measures against Pakistan.

As the BJP slammed his remarks, Channi retracted, emphasizing Congress's solidarity with the government and rejecting the need for proof of surgical strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025