Congress Leader Questions Surgical Strikes, Faces Backlash

Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi sparked controversy on Friday by questioning the authenticity of India's surgical strikes against Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack.

Speaking after a Congress Working Committee meeting, Channi criticized the Indian government's inaction following the recent Pahalgam attack, urging more stringent measures against Pakistan.

As the BJP slammed his remarks, Channi retracted, emphasizing Congress's solidarity with the government and rejecting the need for proof of surgical strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)