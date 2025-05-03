Tunisian Opposition Leader Ali Larayedh Sentenced to 34 Years Over Jihadist Departure Claims

A Tunisian court has sentenced former Prime Minister Ali Larayedh to 34 years in prison on charges of assisting jihadists in leaving for Syria over the last decade. Larayedh was a prominent figure in the opposition Ennahda party opposing President Kais Saied.

The verdict comes amid a wave of detentions, including that of Ahmed Souab, a lawyer critical of Saied. Human rights organizations have labeled these actions part of an escalating crackdown on opposition figures. However, the government maintains that the judiciary remains independent.

Ennahda has rejected the terrorism charges, asserting that the allegations are politically driven, especially after Saied's assumption of extensive powers in 2021. Larayedh declared in court his stance against violence and terrorism. Critics have accused Ennahda of enabling jihadist travel during its rule; a claim the party denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)