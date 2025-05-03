Left Menu

Tunisian Opposition Leader Ali Larayedh Sentenced to 34 Years Over Jihadist Departure Claims

Former Tunisian Prime Minister Ali Larayedh received a 34-year sentence for alleged facilitation of jihadist travel to Syria. Larayedh, part of the opposition Ennahda party, faces accusations as part of a broader crackdown against dissent. Ennahda and rights groups claim the charges are politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 02:44 IST
Tunisian Opposition Leader Ali Larayedh Sentenced to 34 Years Over Jihadist Departure Claims

A Tunisian court has sentenced former Prime Minister Ali Larayedh to 34 years in prison on charges of assisting jihadists in leaving for Syria over the last decade. Larayedh was a prominent figure in the opposition Ennahda party opposing President Kais Saied.

The verdict comes amid a wave of detentions, including that of Ahmed Souab, a lawyer critical of Saied. Human rights organizations have labeled these actions part of an escalating crackdown on opposition figures. However, the government maintains that the judiciary remains independent.

Ennahda has rejected the terrorism charges, asserting that the allegations are politically driven, especially after Saied's assumption of extensive powers in 2021. Larayedh declared in court his stance against violence and terrorism. Critics have accused Ennahda of enabling jihadist travel during its rule; a claim the party denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025