Australia's Election Countdown: Labor's Lead Amidst Trump's Influence

As votes were counted in Australia's national election, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor Party took the lead over the conservative Liberal and National coalition. Polls predicted Labor's victory, attributed to cost-of-living concerns and the influence of former President Donald Trump's policies.

Reports from major broadcasters projected the conservative coalition's inability to secure government. About 13.7% of votes revealed Labor at 54.8% on a two-party preferred basis. Treasurer Jim Chalmers credited Labor's resurgence to Albanese's strong campaign and a key interest rate cut by the central bank.

With polls closed, analysts indicated a potential rise in voter preference for independents and minor parties, echoing Canada's recent political shift. As ballots continue to be tallied, the full impact of international influences, such as the 'Trump factor', remains to be seen.

