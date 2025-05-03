Mail Suspension Amid Rising Tensions: India's Bold Response

India announced a halt on mail and parcel services from Pakistan via air and surface routes, escalating tensions driven by the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people dead. The order, issued by the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communication, highlighted growing cross-border hostilities.

Following the April 22 attack, which India links to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a meeting with top defense officials, granted the armed forces 'complete operational freedom' to determine the response parameters. India's national resolve is clear: a decisive strike against terrorism.

Enacting a series of punitive measures, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, closed the Attari border, and downgraded diplomatic relations. In retaliation, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian flights and halted trade, dismissing the treaty suspension as an 'act of war.'

(With inputs from agencies.)