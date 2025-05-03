Echoing Threats: Security Concerns Roil Kashmir Amid Devastating Attack
Prior to the terror attack in Pahalgam, intelligence agencies had warned about threats to tourists in the Srinagar area. Although security operations ramped up, no suspects were apprehended. The attack on April 22 resulted in 26 deaths, amid concerns about its timing with the Kashmir railway inauguration.
Intelligence agencies had issued warnings about potential terror threats targeting tourists in tourism-rich Pahalgam and the outskirts of Srinagar, according to officials on Saturday.
In response to the alerts, security forces increased vigilance, with senior police officers supervising searches in key areas known for their tourist activity.
Despite intensified operations, no arrests were made, and the following attack claimed 26 lives, coinciding with strategic developments in regional infrastructure.
