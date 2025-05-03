Left Menu

Echoing Threats: Security Concerns Roil Kashmir Amid Devastating Attack

Prior to the terror attack in Pahalgam, intelligence agencies had warned about threats to tourists in the Srinagar area. Although security operations ramped up, no suspects were apprehended. The attack on April 22 resulted in 26 deaths, amid concerns about its timing with the Kashmir railway inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:50 IST
Echoing Threats: Security Concerns Roil Kashmir Amid Devastating Attack
Pahalgam terrorist attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Intelligence agencies had issued warnings about potential terror threats targeting tourists in tourism-rich Pahalgam and the outskirts of Srinagar, according to officials on Saturday.

In response to the alerts, security forces increased vigilance, with senior police officers supervising searches in key areas known for their tourist activity.

Despite intensified operations, no arrests were made, and the following attack claimed 26 lives, coinciding with strategic developments in regional infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025