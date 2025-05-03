Historic Re-Election: Albanese Secures Second Term as Australian Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Anthony Albanese on Saturday, following Albanese's significant election triumph and his re-election as Australia's prime minister.

Albanese made history by becoming the first Australian prime minister in 21 years to secure a second consecutive three-year term. This victory signifies the Australian people's trust in his leadership, as acknowledged by Modi.

Modi expressed his eagerness to cooperate with Albanese to strengthen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, working towards enhanced peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)