Historic Re-Election: Albanese Secures Second Term as Australian Prime Minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Anthony Albanese on his victory as he becomes the first Australian PM in 21 years to win a second term. Modi emphasized the importance of further deepening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, focusing on Indo-Pacific peace, stability, and prosperity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Anthony Albanese on Saturday, following Albanese's significant election triumph and his re-election as Australia's prime minister.
Albanese made history by becoming the first Australian prime minister in 21 years to secure a second consecutive three-year term. This victory signifies the Australian people's trust in his leadership, as acknowledged by Modi.
Modi expressed his eagerness to cooperate with Albanese to strengthen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, working towards enhanced peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
