Owaisi Condemns Pakistan as 'Failed Nation': Calls for Tougher Actions

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing critique of Pakistan, labeling it a failed nation incapable of coexisting peacefully with its neighbors, including India. He addressed a public gathering, advocating for India to intensify measures against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror incident.

Owaisi specifically called for Pakistan to be placed on the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list due to its alleged sponsorship of terrorism. Citing internal ethnic discord and strained relations with countries like Iran and Afghanistan, he supported India's current restrictions on Pakistan's maritime and aerial movements while advocating for more robust actions.

Condemning anti-India rhetoric by Pakistan's military leadership, Owaisi reminded them of the historical rejection of Jinnah by Indian Muslims in 1947. He also criticized any attempts by regional entities to collaborate against India, emphasizing Bangladesh's independence as aided by India.

(With inputs from agencies.)