Owaisi Condemns Pakistan as 'Failed Nation': Calls for Tougher Actions

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Pakistan as a failed nation, urging India to implement stronger measures against it. He recommended considering Pakistan's inclusion in the FATF grey list for terrorism sponsorship, citing ongoing ethnic tensions and lack of peace with neighbors. Owaisi dismissed anti-India remarks by Pakistan's army chief and warned against regional collaborations against India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kishanganj | Updated: 03-05-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing critique of Pakistan, labeling it a failed nation incapable of coexisting peacefully with its neighbors, including India. He addressed a public gathering, advocating for India to intensify measures against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror incident.

Owaisi specifically called for Pakistan to be placed on the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list due to its alleged sponsorship of terrorism. Citing internal ethnic discord and strained relations with countries like Iran and Afghanistan, he supported India's current restrictions on Pakistan's maritime and aerial movements while advocating for more robust actions.

Condemning anti-India rhetoric by Pakistan's military leadership, Owaisi reminded them of the historical rejection of Jinnah by Indian Muslims in 1947. He also criticized any attempts by regional entities to collaborate against India, emphasizing Bangladesh's independence as aided by India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

