Gujarat: India's Semiconductor Powerhouse on the Rise

During the Semiconnect Conference 2026 in Gandhinagar, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi emphasized Gujarat's emergence as a key player in the semiconductor sector, promising international investors that their investments are well-secured for future generations.

Gujarat, despite being home to just 5% of India's population, remarkably contributes significantly to national manufacturing outputs and exports. It is a beacon in various sectors, including diamonds, engineering, and chemicals, Sanghavi stated, hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies for enhancing India's global semiconductor stance.

Sanghavi drew attention to the Dholera Special Investment Region, spotlighting a Tata Group semiconductor plant projected to bring extensive employment. He assured investors of seamless support from the state government, making Gujarat a strategic investment hub.

