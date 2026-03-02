Left Menu

Gujarat: India's Semiconductor Powerhouse on the Rise

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi presents Gujarat as a leading semiconductor hub, highlighting significant contributions to India’s economy and recent major investments, ensuring that the state is a secure and stable environment for long-term growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 02-03-2026 08:18 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 08:18 IST
During the Semiconnect Conference 2026 in Gandhinagar, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi emphasized Gujarat's emergence as a key player in the semiconductor sector, promising international investors that their investments are well-secured for future generations.

Gujarat, despite being home to just 5% of India's population, remarkably contributes significantly to national manufacturing outputs and exports. It is a beacon in various sectors, including diamonds, engineering, and chemicals, Sanghavi stated, hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies for enhancing India's global semiconductor stance.

Sanghavi drew attention to the Dholera Special Investment Region, spotlighting a Tata Group semiconductor plant projected to bring extensive employment. He assured investors of seamless support from the state government, making Gujarat a strategic investment hub.

