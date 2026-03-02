Modi Engages in Diplomatic Talks Amid Heightened West Asia Tensions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the current tensions in West Asia, stressing the importance of civilian safety. Modi also spoke with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, condemning recent attacks and expressing solidarity with the UAE.
- Country:
- India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday initiated a crucial telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address escalating tensions in West Asia. The focus of their discussion was to ensure the safety of civilians amidst the hostilities. Modi assured Netanyahu of India's serious concerns over the developments in the region and reiterated the importance of a swift ceasefire.
The telephonic diplomacy comes in response to recent attacks involving the US and Israel on Iran, marked by the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran, in retaliation, launched missiles targeting Israel and other nations in the region, compounding the crisis.
Additionally, Prime Minister Modi reached out to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan late Sunday, denouncing the assaults on the UAE. Modi voiced India's firm support towards the UAE in navigating these challenging circumstances, underlining the strategic and diplomatic dynamics playing out in the region.
ALSO READ
CCS Expresses Concern for Indian Nationals Amid West Asia Escalation
India's Strategic Response to West Asia Crisis
India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities: PM Modi in his call with Israel PM Netanyahu.
Sebi's Bold Move: Revitalizing India's Corporate Bond Market
In talks with Israel PM Netanyahu, PM Modi conveyed India's concerns over recent developments & emphasised safety of civilians as a priority.