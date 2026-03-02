Modi Engages in Diplomatic Talks Amid Heightened West Asia Tensions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday initiated a crucial telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address escalating tensions in West Asia. The focus of their discussion was to ensure the safety of civilians amidst the hostilities. Modi assured Netanyahu of India's serious concerns over the developments in the region and reiterated the importance of a swift ceasefire.

The telephonic diplomacy comes in response to recent attacks involving the US and Israel on Iran, marked by the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran, in retaliation, launched missiles targeting Israel and other nations in the region, compounding the crisis.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi reached out to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan late Sunday, denouncing the assaults on the UAE. Modi voiced India's firm support towards the UAE in navigating these challenging circumstances, underlining the strategic and diplomatic dynamics playing out in the region.