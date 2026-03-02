Left Menu

Global Markets React to Middle East Tensions After Key Assassination

The assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by U.S. and Israeli forces has unsettled global markets. Investors seek safety in the Swiss franc, while oil prices soar due to disruption fears. Uncertainty looms over Middle East energy supplies, influencing currency and interest rate expectations worldwide.

Updated: 02-03-2026 08:01 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 08:01 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Global markets have been thrown into turmoil following the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by U.S. and Israeli forces. The incident has led to increased tensions in the Middle East, causing the Swiss franc to rise as investors seek safe havens.

The initial response saw the Swiss franc climb as much as 0.6% against the euro. However, investors are closely watching for potential long-term impacts as oil prices leap approximately 9% on fears of disrupted energy supplies in vital trade regions.

Increased geopolitical concerns have created ripples in currency markets, with a particular focus on how the conflict could affect Europe's energy purchases and interest rates. Economists at Morgan Stanley MUFG suggest a more cautious approach from major institutions such as the Bank of Japan due to the evolving situation.

