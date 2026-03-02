Middle East Flight Chaos: Airlines Grounded Amid Escalating Conflict

Airlines globally have been forced to cancel flights across the Middle East after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, leading to a surge in regional tensions.

The upheaval has plunged global air travel into chaos as significant Middle Eastern hubs, including Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, closed for a third consecutive day, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded.

Amidst the growing crisis, airlines such as Air France, British Airways, and Lufthansa have announced extensive flight suspensions and schedule disruptions, with significant implications for travelers worldwide. As the situation develops, affected passengers are urged to check airlines' official communications for the latest updates.

