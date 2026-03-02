South Korean-Singapore Summit: Expanding Ties in AI and Nuclear Energy
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will meet Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to enhance cooperation in AI and nuclear energy. They will discuss updating their free trade agreement and sign five MOUs. Lee will also engage with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and attend key events.
South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung is set to meet Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday. The summit aims to bolster collaborations in key areas such as artificial intelligence and nuclear energy as part of a state visit to Singapore.
According to the Blue House, Lee and Wong will engage in talks, release a joint press statement, and participate in a luncheon. Key announcements are anticipated, including the commencement of trade agreement negotiations and the signing of five crucial memorandums of understanding covering AI, SMRs, and other tech sectors.
During his visit, President Lee will also attend an AI conference, meet with Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and participate in a state banquet.
