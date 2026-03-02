Left Menu

South Korean-Singapore Summit: Expanding Ties in AI and Nuclear Energy

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will meet Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to enhance cooperation in AI and nuclear energy. They will discuss updating their free trade agreement and sign five MOUs. Lee will also engage with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and attend key events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 02-03-2026 07:51 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 07:51 IST
South Korean-Singapore Summit: Expanding Ties in AI and Nuclear Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung is set to meet Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday. The summit aims to bolster collaborations in key areas such as artificial intelligence and nuclear energy as part of a state visit to Singapore.

According to the Blue House, Lee and Wong will engage in talks, release a joint press statement, and participate in a luncheon. Key announcements are anticipated, including the commencement of trade agreement negotiations and the signing of five crucial memorandums of understanding covering AI, SMRs, and other tech sectors.

During his visit, President Lee will also attend an AI conference, meet with Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and participate in a state banquet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Airline Chaos: How Middle East Conflict Disrupted Travel

Global Airline Chaos: How Middle East Conflict Disrupted Travel

 Global
2
Israeli military urges people in nearly 50 villages in Lebanon to evacuate ahead of possible strikes, reports AP.

Israeli military urges people in nearly 50 villages in Lebanon to evacuate a...

 Global
3
South Korean-Singapore Summit: Expanding Ties in AI and Nuclear Energy

South Korean-Singapore Summit: Expanding Ties in AI and Nuclear Energy

 South Korea
4
High-Stakes Briefing: Rubio's Update on U.S.-Israeli Strikes

High-Stakes Briefing: Rubio's Update on U.S.-Israeli Strikes

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High-skill workers gain, routine roles shrink as AI diffusion accelerates

Generative AI may be splitting society into cognitive winners and losers

Who do we trust more: Humans or AI?

Critical thinking at risk or reinforced? New evidence on AI in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026