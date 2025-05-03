Political Battle Over Maharaja Suheldev's Legacy in Uttar Pradesh Heats Up

In the latest political development in Uttar Pradesh, a heated exchange has erupted over the legacy of historical figures. Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has accused former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his Samajwadi Party of selectively remembering iconic historical personalities only when out of power.

Rajbhar pointedly questioned Yadav's commitment to the legacy of Maharaja Suheldev, renowned for his victory in the Battle of Bahraich in 1034. He claimed that the party's governance historically favored its own community while ignoring broader social demands, such as those from the Rajbhar community. Rajbhar challenged Yadav to show consistent historical dedication during their previous tenures.

Amidst these accusations, Yadav recently announced that his party would install a large statue of Maharaja Suheldev at the Gomti Riverfront if returned to power in 2027, promising to utilize this gesture as part of a broader strategy for social justice and the empowerment of marginalized communities.

