Left Menu

Political Battle Over Maharaja Suheldev's Legacy in Uttar Pradesh Heats Up

UP Minister Rajbhar criticized Akhilesh Yadav's promise to erect a statue of Maharaja Suheldev, accusing the Samajwadi Party of selective historical recognition. Yadav pledged the installation as part of SP's agenda if elected, aiming for caste support in the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections, highlighting the party's broader social justice goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:10 IST
Political Battle Over Maharaja Suheldev's Legacy in Uttar Pradesh Heats Up
UP Minister OP Rajbhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest political development in Uttar Pradesh, a heated exchange has erupted over the legacy of historical figures. Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has accused former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his Samajwadi Party of selectively remembering iconic historical personalities only when out of power.

Rajbhar pointedly questioned Yadav's commitment to the legacy of Maharaja Suheldev, renowned for his victory in the Battle of Bahraich in 1034. He claimed that the party's governance historically favored its own community while ignoring broader social demands, such as those from the Rajbhar community. Rajbhar challenged Yadav to show consistent historical dedication during their previous tenures.

Amidst these accusations, Yadav recently announced that his party would install a large statue of Maharaja Suheldev at the Gomti Riverfront if returned to power in 2027, promising to utilize this gesture as part of a broader strategy for social justice and the empowerment of marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025