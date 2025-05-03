Left Menu

PAP Secures Another Dominant Victory in Singapore Elections: What Does It Mean for the Future?

The People's Action Party (PAP) wins another landslide victory in Singapore, securing 87 seats in parliament. The Workers Party maintains 10 seats. This marks Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's first electoral test, amid growing public discontent with government control and rising living costs. Full results are expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:03 IST
In Singapore's latest general elections, the People's Action Party (PAP) has once again secured a commanding victory, as indicated by a sample count of votes released by the Election Department. The ruling party is leading in 82 out of 93 seats, having already won five seats uncontested, totaling 87 seats in the expanded parliament.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, assuming leadership for the first time since taking office, faces an electorate expressing dissatisfaction over tight government control and high living costs. Seen as a litmus test for his leadership, Wong seeks to steer Singapore through economic uncertainties linked to global trade tensions.

As polling stations close with an 82% turnout, the election results are expected to reinforce PAP's dominance, though the opposition's gains signal changing political dynamics in the city-state under a younger, more outspoken demographic.

