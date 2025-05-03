PAP's Triumphant Grip: Singapore's Ruling Party Secures 14th Consecutive Win

Singapore's ruling People's Action Party (PAP) has achieved a decisive electoral victory, securing its 14th consecutive win in Saturday's parliamentary elections. Preliminary counts show PAP triumphant in all but three races across 32 constituencies, translating to control over 87 out of 97 available seats.

This election served as a crucial indicator of PAP's enduring popularity, having governed since before Singapore's independence in 1965. The focus was on whether opposition voices could disrupt PAP's dominance. Despite previous gains, the main opposition Workers' Party managed to secure 10 seats, consistent with the last election's results.

Led by new Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, the PAP faced significant challenges, such as high living costs and housing shortages - key election topics. Wong, taking office after Lee Hsien Loong's two-decade premiership, promises both continuity and change. Analysts view the results as a reinforcement of PAP's mandate despite early concerns over potential opposition gains.

