High Alert in Sri Lanka: Flight Searched for Pahalgam Terror Attack Suspect
Sri Lankan police searched a Chennai-Colombo flight after receiving an alert about a suspect linked to the Pahalgam terror attack. The aircraft was cleared, and no arrests were made. The attack, which claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir, has prompted India to vow severe punishment for the perpetrators.
Sri Lankan authorities conducted a security check on a flight from Chennai, alerted by Indian sources about a potential suspect linked to a recent terror attack.
This incident follows a disturbing attack where terrorists killed 26, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. India's leadership has promised decisive action against the attackers.
The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has asserted that the armed forces have full authority to respond to security threats stemming from the attack.
