Caste Census Debate Heats Up: BJP Criticizes Congress's Survey Approach

Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy strongly criticized Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks regarding the caste census. Reddy argued that the Congress party's historical reluctance towards a Backward Classes (BC) census conflicted with their current stance on the issue.

Reddy emphasized the fundamental differences between a survey and a census, pointing out that while a census provides comprehensive data and insights, the Congress-led survey lacks such depth. He assured that the BJP's approach to the caste census would be more thorough and data-driven than the Congress's attempts.

Rahul Gandhi, however, welcomed the decision to include caste enumeration in the census, emphasizing the need for a timeline. He noted Telangana's model as a potential template. He reiterated Congress's standpoint on extending reservations and related developmental paradigms. He urged the NDA-BJP Government to implement existing laws, including reservations in private education as per Article 15(5).

(With inputs from agencies.)