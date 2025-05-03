India and Angola Forge New Alliances Amid Rising Tensions
India vows strong action against terrorism as Prime Minister Modi announces a defense credit line for Angola amid escalating tensions with Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack. Angola's President Lourenco extends condolences and support. New bilateral agreements in energy, healthcare, and culture are also established.
In light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared terrorism as the 'biggest threat' to humanity and assured India's commitment to taking 'firm and decisive' action against terrorists and their sponsors.
Following wide-ranging discussions with Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, India revealed a USD 200 million defense credit line for Angola, marking a pivotal moment in Indo-Angolan ties amidst rising tensions with Pakistan.
Amid global condemnation of the attacks, Modi highlighted new collaborations with Angola in various sectors, including energy, healthcare, and culture, while Lourenco emphasized Angola's unwavering support against terrorism.
