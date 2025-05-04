Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Humanitarian Halt in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent Congress leader, reached Kerala's Karipur International Airport on Saturday night for an official three-day visit to her constituency, Wayanad. Her husband Robert Vadra accompanied her on the trip.

While traveling by road to Wayanad, Priyanka encountered a road accident. Showing her humanitarian side, she stopped her convoy and ensured aid for the injured by directing her team doctor to provide necessary assistance.

After making arrangements for the victims to be transported to the hospital, Priyanka resumed her journey. A video shared by party sources captured her brief interaction with the accident victims, reflecting her caring nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)