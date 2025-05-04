Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Humanitarian Halt in Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited her Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad in Kerala, during which she halted her convoy to assist victims of a road accident. She instructed her team doctor to aid the injured and ensured they were taken to a hospital. The incident highlighted her compassionate response.
- Country:
- India
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent Congress leader, reached Kerala's Karipur International Airport on Saturday night for an official three-day visit to her constituency, Wayanad. Her husband Robert Vadra accompanied her on the trip.
While traveling by road to Wayanad, Priyanka encountered a road accident. Showing her humanitarian side, she stopped her convoy and ensured aid for the injured by directing her team doctor to provide necessary assistance.
After making arrangements for the victims to be transported to the hospital, Priyanka resumed her journey. A video shared by party sources captured her brief interaction with the accident victims, reflecting her caring nature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
