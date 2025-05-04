Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Humanitarian Halt in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited her Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad in Kerala, during which she halted her convoy to assist victims of a road accident. She instructed her team doctor to aid the injured and ensured they were taken to a hospital. The incident highlighted her compassionate response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 04-05-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 00:23 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Humanitarian Halt in Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent Congress leader, reached Kerala's Karipur International Airport on Saturday night for an official three-day visit to her constituency, Wayanad. Her husband Robert Vadra accompanied her on the trip.

While traveling by road to Wayanad, Priyanka encountered a road accident. Showing her humanitarian side, she stopped her convoy and ensured aid for the injured by directing her team doctor to provide necessary assistance.

After making arrangements for the victims to be transported to the hospital, Priyanka resumed her journey. A video shared by party sources captured her brief interaction with the accident victims, reflecting her caring nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025