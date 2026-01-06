Tragic Collision in Ujjain: A Fatal Road Accident
A tragic road accident in Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh, involved a jeep and a trailer truck, resulting in three fatalities and four injuries. The incident occurred on Tuesday, as reported by the police.
A harrowing road accident in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh claimed the lives of three individuals on Tuesday. According to police, a collision occurred between a jeep and a trailer truck.
The unfortunate incident also left four others injured, highlighting ongoing road safety concerns in the region.
Authorities are investigating the factors leading to this tragic accident, as the community mourns the loss and prays for the recovery of the injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
