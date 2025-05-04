Left Menu

Assault Underscores Security Concerns for Turkish Politicians

Ozgur Ozel, the leader of Turkey's main opposition party, was attacked at a memorial ceremony in Istanbul. He was struck in the face by a man but was unharmed. The incident highlights ongoing security concerns for Turkish politicians, reminiscent of past attacks on political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 04-05-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 16:19 IST
Assault Underscores Security Concerns for Turkish Politicians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's political arena was jolted once again on Sunday after an attack on Ozgur Ozel, the head of the country's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP). The assault occurred as Ozel departed a memorial service at Istanbul's prestigious Ataturk Cultural Center.

A white-haired man approached and struck Ozel in the face, according to televised footage. The suspect was swiftly detained by authorities, as confirmed by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. Ozel emerged unscathed from the incident.

The attack on Ozel, who was commemorating pro-Kurdish politician Sirri Sureyya Onder's passing, intensifies existing fears regarding the safety of Turkish political figures, recalling a similar assault on former CHP head Kemal Kilicdaroglu in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025