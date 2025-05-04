Assault Underscores Security Concerns for Turkish Politicians

Turkey's political arena was jolted once again on Sunday after an attack on Ozgur Ozel, the head of the country's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP). The assault occurred as Ozel departed a memorial service at Istanbul's prestigious Ataturk Cultural Center.

A white-haired man approached and struck Ozel in the face, according to televised footage. The suspect was swiftly detained by authorities, as confirmed by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. Ozel emerged unscathed from the incident.

The attack on Ozel, who was commemorating pro-Kurdish politician Sirri Sureyya Onder's passing, intensifies existing fears regarding the safety of Turkish political figures, recalling a similar assault on former CHP head Kemal Kilicdaroglu in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)