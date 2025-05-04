Kharge to Rally at 'Samvidhan Bachao' Event in Ranchi
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, will address the 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally on May 6 in Ranchi. The event is set at Old Vidhan Sabha ground. Kharge will also participate in Jharkhand Congress's Political Affairs Committee meeting and an extended committee meeting, marking his first state visit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 04-05-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 17:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is set to address the 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally in Ranchi on May 6, as revealed by a party spokesperson on Sunday.
The rally will take place at the Old Vidhan Sabha ground at 10:30 AM. Kharge's visit includes participation in three crucial events organized by the state Congress.
His itinerary involves attending the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee's Political Affairs Committee meeting for the first time, followed by an attendance at the party's extended committee meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement