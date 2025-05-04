Kharge to Rally at 'Samvidhan Bachao' Event in Ranchi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is set to address the 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally in Ranchi on May 6, as revealed by a party spokesperson on Sunday.

The rally will take place at the Old Vidhan Sabha ground at 10:30 AM. Kharge's visit includes participation in three crucial events organized by the state Congress.

His itinerary involves attending the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee's Political Affairs Committee meeting for the first time, followed by an attendance at the party's extended committee meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)