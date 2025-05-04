Governor's Report Sparks Debate Amidst Murshidabad Unrest

The West Bengal Governor, C V Ananda Bose, has sent a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs detailing the recent unrest in Murshidabad district. The document underscores the pressing challenges posed by radicalisation and militancy, asserting the situation threatens the state's stability.

Bose's report suggests several measures, including the establishment of an inquiry commission and the deployment of central forces at the Bangladesh border. While the governor mentioned constitutional options like Article 356, he did not explicitly call for its implementation but suggested it remains a possibility if conditions worsen.

The document prompted varied responses: the TMC dismissed it as politically motivated, while BJP members appreciated its submission. The discussion highlights the heightened political and communal tensions in West Bengal, with the governor urging the restoration of law and order.

