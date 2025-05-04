Romanian hard-right politician George Simion announced his intention to reinstate banned candidate Calin Georgescu to a leadership role if he secures victory in the presidential election. Simion, who is currently leading in polls, is capitalizing on voter discontent after the original vote was canceled due to alleged Russian interference aiding Georgescu. While Moscow denies these allegations, Simion's campaign gains traction, fueled by anger over the election's disruption.

Simion assumed the presidential candidacy after Georgescu was barred due to criminal charges connected to campaign funding and ties to a fascist organization, accusations that Georgescu denies. Simion stated on Sunday that several pathways exist for Georgescu to assume leadership roles if the Romanian people desire it, including forming a majority to appoint him as prime minister, calling for snap elections, or proposing a referendum. However, he did not elaborate on the type of referendum he was contemplating.

A snap election would only be triggered if parliament failed to approve two proposed cabinets within 60 days, an occurrence Romania has never witnessed as legislators traditionally resolve impasses despite their divisions. In the parliamentary elections held on December 1, Simion's Alliance for Uniting Romanians, alongside other hard-right factions, secured around 35% of the seats. Despite having a solid lead of 30%, Simion still needs additional support to avoid a runoff on May 18, with centrists posing significant competition.

