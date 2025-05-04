Left Menu

Congress Urges Swift Action Against Pakistan Post-Pahalgam Attack

The Congress urges the Indian government to take decisive action against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. With 15 days elapsed since the incident, they question the lack of response and reiterate their support for strong measures. Allegations of unfulfilled promises on national security are also raised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-05-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 20:42 IST
Congress Urges Swift Action Against Pakistan Post-Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Party has intensified its calls for the Indian government to respond decisively to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take concrete action against Pakistan. The appeal underscores a growing impatience from opposition parties regarding perceived inaction.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal voiced these demands during the Samvidhan Bachao rally. He criticized the government's lack of tangible measures 15 days after the attack, juxtaposing it with former statements promising strong responses to terrorism.

Highlighting a history of political responses to security threats, the Congress reiterated its backing of firm governmental action. This sentiment was echoed in a resolution passed during a meeting chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, attended by prominent leaders like Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025