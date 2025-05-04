Congress Urges Swift Action Against Pakistan Post-Pahalgam Attack

The Congress Party has intensified its calls for the Indian government to respond decisively to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take concrete action against Pakistan. The appeal underscores a growing impatience from opposition parties regarding perceived inaction.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal voiced these demands during the Samvidhan Bachao rally. He criticized the government's lack of tangible measures 15 days after the attack, juxtaposing it with former statements promising strong responses to terrorism.

Highlighting a history of political responses to security threats, the Congress reiterated its backing of firm governmental action. This sentiment was echoed in a resolution passed during a meeting chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, attended by prominent leaders like Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

