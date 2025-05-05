Left Menu

Nicusor Dan Surges to Second in Romanian Presidential Race

Nicusor Dan, a centrist candidate in Romania's presidential election, moved to second place, surpassing Crin Antonescu. If Dan maintains this position, he will compete against hard-right candidate George Simion in a runoff vote slated for May 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 05-05-2025 03:02 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 03:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Romania

Nicusor Dan, the Romanian centrist presidential candidate, has gained momentum by moving into the second position in the country's election, surpassing fellow centrist Crin Antonescu.

Dan's advancement sets the stage for a compelling battle as he prepares to challenge hard-right candidate George Simion in the forthcoming runoff.

The runoff vote is scheduled for May 18, marking a crucial juncture in Romania's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

