Nicusor Dan Surges to Second in Romanian Presidential Race
Nicusor Dan, a centrist candidate in Romania's presidential election, moved to second place, surpassing Crin Antonescu. If Dan maintains this position, he will compete against hard-right candidate George Simion in a runoff vote slated for May 18.
Updated: 05-05-2025 03:02 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 03:02 IST
Nicusor Dan, the Romanian centrist presidential candidate, has gained momentum by moving into the second position in the country's election, surpassing fellow centrist Crin Antonescu.
Dan's advancement sets the stage for a compelling battle as he prepares to challenge hard-right candidate George Simion in the forthcoming runoff.
The runoff vote is scheduled for May 18, marking a crucial juncture in Romania's political landscape.
