As the Romanian presidential election progresses, the Kremlin has raised concerns over the exclusion of Calin Georgescu, an ultranationalist candidate, due to alleged Russian interference. The Kremlin questioned the fairness of the election process, as voters saw George Simion, a hard-right eurosceptic, win the first round.

Georgescu, who had previously won the first round of the aborted election last year, has been barred from re-entering the race, allegedly due to his ties with Russia, which were scrutinized following claims of interference.

The Kremlin's statement underscores political tensions and the ongoing scrutiny over Russia's influence in Eastern European politics, adding a layer of complexity to the results of the Romanian presidential election.

