Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised concerns about Pakistan's severe crackdown on pro-India sentiment and the expression of peace advocacy. According to Sarma, in Pakistan, discussions about peace with India are criminalized, contrasting starkly with India's open and tolerant platform for such dialogues.

Sarma elaborates on the oppressive measures employed by Pakistan, including surveillance, censorship, and legal intimidation. Pro-India voices face grave risks, including being placed under watchlists, arrests under cyber laws, and even forced disappearances, particularly targeting activists from marginalized communities such as Baloch, Pashtun, and Sindhi.

The chief minister's statements reflect a broader critique of Pakistan's anti-peace posture, emphasizing the need for a realistic approach to India-Pakistan relations. His comments follow ongoing tensions and serve as a reminder of the complex geopolitical dynamics at play.

