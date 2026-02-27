TikTok Returns to Albania: Balancing Online Safety and Censorship

Social media giant TikTok has resumed operations in Albania following the expiration of a year-long ban. The prohibition, initially linked to the tragic death of a teenager, underlines the difficulties faced in enforcing bans in politically restless settings and provokes discussions on internet safety and censorship.

Albania's government argues that tighter security features implemented by TikTok justify the lifting of the suspension. However, political turmoil, accusations of governmental suppression preceding last year's elections, and ongoing protests highlight domestic tensions. The government claims unrelated to elections, citing child protection as the sole motive behind the ban.

Activists warn the ban creates a risky precedent for further internet restrictions. Notably, the ban's effectiveness was limited as users employed VPNs to bypass it. This underscores the broader difficulties in controlling social media access amid tech-savvy populations. The case reflects the complex intersection of politics, technology, and public safety.

