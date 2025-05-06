Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Yemen's Hodeida

Israel carried out airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen's Hodeida province following a missile attack on Israel's main airport. The strikes killed at least one person and injured 35. The Houthis vowed to retaliate against Israel, blaming the strikes on an Israeli-American operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-05-2025 05:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 05:13 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Yemen's Hodeida
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Monday targeting Houthi rebels in Yemen's Red Sea province of Hodeida. This retaliatory action followed a missile attack by the Iranian-backed group that struck near Israel's main airport, resulting in temporary disruptions.

According to reports, Israeli fighter planes executed over 20 sorties, deploying more than 50 munitions across multiple targets. Eyewitnesses described intense explosions and plumes of smoke at the Hodeida port, a critical hub for the conflict-stricken region. An attack on Bajil's cement factory was also reported, adding to the toll of casualties.

Despite the severe impact of the strikes, Houthi officials declared their intention to continue their military actions, citing a commitment to Palestinian solidarity. The recent hostilities underscore the growing volatility in the Middle East, with both sides maintaining their operational momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025