Escalating Tensions: Israel's Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Yemen's Hodeida

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Monday targeting Houthi rebels in Yemen's Red Sea province of Hodeida. This retaliatory action followed a missile attack by the Iranian-backed group that struck near Israel's main airport, resulting in temporary disruptions.

According to reports, Israeli fighter planes executed over 20 sorties, deploying more than 50 munitions across multiple targets. Eyewitnesses described intense explosions and plumes of smoke at the Hodeida port, a critical hub for the conflict-stricken region. An attack on Bajil's cement factory was also reported, adding to the toll of casualties.

Despite the severe impact of the strikes, Houthi officials declared their intention to continue their military actions, citing a commitment to Palestinian solidarity. The recent hostilities underscore the growing volatility in the Middle East, with both sides maintaining their operational momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)