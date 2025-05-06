Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks Ballot Disqualification in North Carolina Supreme Court Race

A federal judge ruled against disqualifying ballots in North Carolina's Supreme Court race, favoring Democratic Justice Allison Riggs. Judge Richard Myers' decision counteracts Republican efforts led by Judge Jefferson Griffin, ensuring voter equality and preventing retroactive rule changes. The ruling highlights ongoing tensions over election integrity and process in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 07:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 07:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has intervened in the contentious North Carolina Supreme Court race by blocking the disqualification of ballots cast in November, ensuring the electoral victory of Democrat Allison Riggs. Chief U.S. District Judge Richard Myers ruled in favor of upholding the integrity of the existing election results.

Appointed by former President Donald Trump, Judge Myers contrasted with a ruling from the state's Republican-led Supreme Court that jeopardized ballots from military and overseas voters. While that court demanded verification for some of these voters, Myers underscored the unconstitutionality of changing election rules retroactively.

The decision, celebrated by Democrats, stops Republican efforts to discard upwards of thousands of ballots. Riggs, temporarily appointed by Governor Roy Cooper, continues to defend her full term on the court. Opponent Griffin, once leading by a substantial margin, reviews his legal path forward as Myers' decision takes a seven-day pause to allow for appeal considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

