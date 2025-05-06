Khaleda Zia's Triumphant Return: A New Dawn for Bangladesh's Democracy?
Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia returned to Dhaka after four months in London for medical treatment. Her return is seen as symbolic for democracy's restoration. Zia, recently acquitted in corruption cases, was welcomed by BNP members. Security measures were heightened as large crowds gathered to greet her.
Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has returned to Dhaka after spending four months in London receiving medical treatment. The BNP leader arrived on a Qatari royal air ambulance, greeted by party leaders and supporters, as her return marks a new chapter for Bangladesh's political landscape.
Zia, who has long suffered from multiple health issues, was accompanied by her daughters-in-law. Her arrival is expected to bolster efforts to restore democracy in the nation, according to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who expressed optimism at the airport.
Security was tightened around Zia's residence, with police and BNP supporters instructed to ensure smooth passage. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police warned of potential traffic congestion as large crowds gathered to welcome the former Prime Minister, whose legal battles now see her acquitted of past convictions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
