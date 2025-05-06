Left Menu

Khaleda Zia's Triumphant Return: A New Dawn for Bangladesh's Democracy?

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia returned to Dhaka after four months in London for medical treatment. Her return is seen as symbolic for democracy's restoration. Zia, recently acquitted in corruption cases, was welcomed by BNP members. Security measures were heightened as large crowds gathered to greet her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:04 IST
Khaleda Zia's Triumphant Return: A New Dawn for Bangladesh's Democracy?
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has returned to Dhaka after spending four months in London receiving medical treatment. The BNP leader arrived on a Qatari royal air ambulance, greeted by party leaders and supporters, as her return marks a new chapter for Bangladesh's political landscape.

Zia, who has long suffered from multiple health issues, was accompanied by her daughters-in-law. Her arrival is expected to bolster efforts to restore democracy in the nation, according to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who expressed optimism at the airport.

Security was tightened around Zia's residence, with police and BNP supporters instructed to ensure smooth passage. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police warned of potential traffic congestion as large crowds gathered to welcome the former Prime Minister, whose legal battles now see her acquitted of past convictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025