Khaleda Zia's Return: A Political Catalyst

Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia returned to Bangladesh after receiving medical treatment in London, sparking large gatherings of supporters and renewing BNP's call for elections. Her return adds momentum to the opposition's demand for elections amid longstanding political tensions with the ruling interim government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:37 IST
In a dramatic homecoming, ailing former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia returned to Bangladesh from London after four months of medical treatment, sparking both support and political tension. Her arrival on a special air ambulance arranged by Qatar's Emir was met with jubilant crowds lining the streets, highlighting the persistent popularity of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) she leads.

This return injects new urgency into the BNP's demand for elections by December. The interim government, under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus since Sheikh Hasina's controversial departure, suggests a potential election delay until 2026, further intensifying the nation's political climate known as the 'Battle of the Begums.'

Khaleda Zia's health, marred by several chronic conditions, and her legal troubles under the previous government continue to be points of contention, with legal charges against her being labeled as politically motivated by her supporters. She had been released from prison in 2020 under the condition she could not travel abroad, adding a layer of complexity to her current situation and the ongoing political narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

