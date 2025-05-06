Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Advocates for Justice Amidst Sweeping Crackdowns

Mehbooba Mufti has written to Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor regarding the security agencies' response to the Pahalgam attack. She criticized the mass detentions under the Public Safety Act, urging intervention to halt these actions. Mufti stressed such measures alienate communities and urged equitable justice.

In a fervent plea for justice, PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday addressed Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, denouncing the ongoing security crackdown in Pahalgam. This comes in the wake of the tragic terror attack, with Mufti describing the response as 'sweeping and indiscriminate'.

The former chief minister highlighted alarming numbers, with over 3,000 arrests and nearly 100 detentions under the stringent Public Safety Act. She urged intervention to halt what she sees as collective punishment, emphasizing the need for genuine justice rather than mass retribution.

Mufti called for the nation to reciprocate Kashmir's goodwill, especially as the Amarnath Yatra nears. She lamented that the actions of a few terrorists should not dictate mass civilian arrests and expressed hope for a more democratic and responsible societal response.

