Pakistan's Defence Spending Soars Amid India Tensions
The Pakistan coalition government has proposed an 18% increase in its defense budget, raising allocations to over Rs 2.5 trillion for fiscal year 2025-26 amid rising tensions with India. This decision follows a recent terror attack in Kashmir and is part of a larger Rs 17.5 trillion national budget framework.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Pakistan coalition government has announced a significant boost in defense spending, endorsing an 18% increase that pushes the military budget to over Rs 2.5 trillion in the upcoming fiscal year. This move is seen as a response to escalating tensions with India following a deadly terror attack in Kashmir.
The recent meeting between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders culminated in an agreement on the elevated defense funding, aligning with the proposed Rs 17.5 trillion national budget framework. The coalition aims to address prevailing security threats and tensions with their Indian counterparts.
In the backdrop of intensifying diplomatic friction, India enacted measures such as suspending key treaties and trade routes. In retaliation, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian aircraft. To demonstrate military readiness, Pakistan has tested missiles from both the 'Fatah series' and the Abdali Weapon System, indicating its strategic stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh's Golden Vision: PPP Model Paves Way for Swarnandhra-2047
Innovating Sustainability: Poland’s Urban Leap in Digital, Green, and PPP Initiatives
Naidu's Vision: Andhra Pradesh Embraces PPP for 2047 Swarnandhra Drive
PM cites Kerala Port Minister's remarks on Adani and stresses importance of PPP model for national development.
Can Blockchain Fix PPP Failures? Exploring Smart Contracts for Sustainable Delivery