Pakistan's Defence Spending Soars Amid India Tensions

The Pakistan coalition government has announced a significant boost in defense spending, endorsing an 18% increase that pushes the military budget to over Rs 2.5 trillion in the upcoming fiscal year. This move is seen as a response to escalating tensions with India following a deadly terror attack in Kashmir.

The recent meeting between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders culminated in an agreement on the elevated defense funding, aligning with the proposed Rs 17.5 trillion national budget framework. The coalition aims to address prevailing security threats and tensions with their Indian counterparts.

In the backdrop of intensifying diplomatic friction, India enacted measures such as suspending key treaties and trade routes. In retaliation, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian aircraft. To demonstrate military readiness, Pakistan has tested missiles from both the 'Fatah series' and the Abdali Weapon System, indicating its strategic stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)